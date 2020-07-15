Erica Mena Shows Off Underboob In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Erica Mena has been treating her Instagram fans to lots of sultry new photos, and her more recent share was posted several hours ago today. She posed outside in a skimpy bikini while showing off her underboob.

Erica sat on a dark wooden railing and tugged at her bottoms’ straps with her left hand. She gazed directly at the camera and smiled with her lips closed, seemingly enjoying her day.

The model’s bikini was made of tan, textured fabric, and her top was so small that her underboob was hard to miss. Her matching bottoms also had long ties on the side that fell down her upper thighs, and the tiny swimsuit allowed her to showcase her cleavage and curvy hips. The tag revealed that the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova.

Erica wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and her locks were brushed behind her shoulders. Her hair glowed in the light and she completed her look with a glam makeup application. It seemingly included heavy dark mascara, silver eyeshadow with dark purple highlights, pink blush, and light pink lipstick. She accessorized her look with stud earrings and nothing else, and also sported a white manicure.

Behind the reality star was a lush green backdrop, though she left her exact location a mystery as she didn’t offer a geotag.

The post has been liked over 76,100 times so far, with Erica’s followers taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. These included her husband, Safaree, who posted an NSFW comment. Her other fans were also enthusiastic in their replies.

“Once I give birth, I’ll be rewatching all your workout videos for inspo,” declared a supporter.

“Two under two? Are you preggo again,” speculated a hopeful admirer.

“I’ve watched you for years on Love and Hip Hop I love everything about your!! Your such a strong, beautiful and amazing women [sic]!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Fine and Fit y’all should do weekly vlogs while renovating your house,” suggested another social media user.

In addition, Erica showcased her booty in another update that she posted on June 26, that time rocking a white thong bodysuit under a pair of tight, light denim jeans. She stood with her back angled towards the camera in front of a blank wall and placed her left hand by her forehead. She looked over her shoulder and smiled flirtatiously. Her back tattoo was prominent in the shot, and she kept her accessories simple with a pair of sparkling stud earrings.