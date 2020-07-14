Jennifer Garner, 48, Shows Off Legs In Curve-Hugging Wetsuit While Bodyboarding In Malibu

Jennifer Garner hit the beach in a curve-hugging wetsuit that showed off her famous figure as she enjoyed some quality time with her son. The photos were snapped yesterday and shared by the Daily Mail.

Garner soaked up the sun in Malibu with her 8-year-old son, Samuel Affleck, by her side. It looked like another beautiful day in Southern California with a blue sky overhead and the sun beating down on the sand. One of the photos captured Garner on the shore of the beach where the water and sand met. She was all smiles as she looked directly in front of her.

The mother of three showed off her fit figure in a tight wetsuit. The piece was primarily black but boasted a white accent near her elbow. It was snug on every inch of her figure and had a high neckline. The wetsuit clung to her midsection and waist, and it hit a few inches above her knee, leaving her fit legs well on display. Of course, Garner’s fun-filled outing called for bare feet.

The 48-year-old held a bright yellow bodyboard in her right hand and wore the cable secured around her left wrist. She pulled her soaking wet tresses back in a low ponytail and added a pair of black goggles as her only accessory. Garner appeared to be makeup-free in the photos and she put her natural beauty on display.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Another one of the images captured the actress in knee-deep water with her son by her side. Garner tucked the bodyboard near her chest while she looked for the perfect wave. Affleck stood right behind his mother with a neon bodyboard in tow. The 8-year-old covered up in a blue and white striped swim shirt that boasted long sleeves and a tight fit. He added even more color to his beach-day outfit with a pair of patterned trunks. Like his mother, his hair was soaking wet and slicked back out of his face.

Garner is most well-known for her acting, but she has also become incredibly popular on Instagram thanks to the funny videos that she often shares. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Garner delighted fans with a short clip that showed her in the midst of chores. She was doing laundry while clad in pajamas in her kitchen.

The kitchen was covered in piles of clothing but Garner made the most of it. The video was edited a few times and showed the actress dancing on her kitchen island to the song “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr. The last frame in the set fittingly captured Garner spinning around and sipping a glass of wine.