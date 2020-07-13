Valeria Orsini Shows Off Flawless Figure In Cut-Out Teal Dress

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini stunned thousands of fans on social media after she shared some new content of herself on Monday, July 13. She posted the sultry snapshot for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed outdoors for the image, seemingly in her backyard as a number of trees filled the background behind her. The model stole the show as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, while sitting down on a white bench. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she propped her hips out, pouted, and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

Valeria’s long blond hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders and down her back.

She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup — a move that elevated her overall appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

However, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her enviable figure in a revealing and stylish outfit.

Valeria opted for a teal dress that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her curvy hips and tiny waist. It also featured a plunging neckline that showcased a great deal of cleavage. Furthermore, the number had several cutouts that exposed parts of her midriff.

The beauty did not accessorize the look, as it was eye-catching enough on its own. However, she did rock polished, short fingernails that were painted white.

Valeria did not include a geotag, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she shared a lengthy statement with fans that expressed her thoughts on the current state of affairs. She further reminded them that they are not in “competition,” before telling them to “keep learning, keep growing.”

The image was met with a lot of support from fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes in three hours. Over 300 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Valeria on her figure, beauty, and ensemble.

“Babe, you look so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Love this color and dress on you,” added a second fan.

Valeria has posted several daring looks on her social media account lately, especially this past week. On July 7, she wowed fans after wearing a revealing workout ensemble that did not provide much coverage, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 24,000 likes.