Lizzo Is Renting A $5,000 Per Night House In Palm Springs

Rapper Lizzo took her vacation to a new location recently. The songwriter switched rental homes after some drama with a previous property owner. The new home boasts a $5,000 a night price tag and offers a host of amenities, according to TMZ.

Lizzo posted about the home calling it “better” than her previous rental in an Instagram post last week. The new pad is a luxurious compound in the desert. Named Viking Villa, the Palm Springs, California home, is located on two acres.

A 600-foot driveway behind steel gates greets visitors as they enter the compound consisting of the ultra-modern home that is made of stone. The house coordinates with the colors of the landscape, and large rocks dot the scene of the exterior. A noticeable feature of the property is the home’s angular that roof sticks out amongst the backdrop.

Viking Villas offers the only “legal residential helicopter pad in Coachella Valley.” The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms within 4,300 square feet. The paint colors are all earth tones, and the materials of the floors and counters pay homage to the natural materials from the desert. Floor to ceiling windows helps to showcase the views from the living room and kitchen. Even the bathroom has views. It boasts a triangular-shaped soaking tub situated next to a large window.

The outside offers a large patio with a 60-foot infinity-edge pool that is nestled into a hillside. The backyard also provides a separate kitchen with sink and grill. The entire property has grand views of the city lights and the desert.

Some fans may have seen glimpses of the home through social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lizzo posted several TikToks from the estate last week, including ones of her dancing in the pool and twerking with a girlfriend on the lawn.

Lizzo shared in an Instagram post just how she has been keeping busy at the compound. The rapper thanked the location for “inspiring” her and wrote that she had “2 screenplays, an album, and some checks to write.”

The three-time Grammy winner is currently vacationing with six of her girlfriends. Lizzo switched to the new home last week after the previous landlord allegedly kicked her group out three days early. The rapper took the situation in stride, however. After calling out the property owner on social media, Lizzo made a twerking video and insisted that the drama wouldn’t “stop this black girls’ shine.”