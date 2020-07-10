Nata Lee Lifts Up Sheer Plunging Dress In Latest Instagram Update

On Friday, July 10, Russian model and professional DJ Nata Lee shared a stunning snap with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing on a balcony overlooking numerous palm trees at an undisclosed location. She sizzled in a sheer black dress from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The plunging garment put Nata’s black bra and ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Nata styled her long platinum blond hair in loose waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and a few coats of mascara. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, the Instagram star stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She lifted up the hem of her dress, giving fans a good view of her black underwear and toned thighs. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova. She also tagged professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, insinuating that he took the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 180,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her compliments in the comments section.

“Well you look just fantastic in that dress but you look fantastic [in] everything you’re wearing,” wrote a fan.

“Perfect dress for the most perfect woman ever love,” added a different devotee.

“Wooow! Nice! So [b]eautiful,” remarked another follower, adding a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“That dress never looked so good!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a fire emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a rainbow crop top and a pair of lace underwear. That post has been liked over 460,000 times since it was shared.