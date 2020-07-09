Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Practices Putting At Home In A Tight Black Dress

Instagram model Lucy Robson showed off her athletic figure in a small black dress in a video for her latest update. She was filmed working on her golf game at home, as she hit several impressive shots on a practice putting mat.

The British golfer is always finding a way to work on her game, and although many of her updates have come from golf courses in recent weeks, she recorded this vid in her home. She was joined by her dog, who watched on as she hit difficult putts, for the short clip.

Robson was recorded from the side and she stood in front of a putting mat from Practice Green. The 25-year-old had her clubs in a gray golf back in the corner. In the background was a projector screen, which is part of the model’s at-home golf simulator.

The Cal Poly product had her long blond hair tied back, and rocked a short black dress that was open in the back with a collared neck. She wore a pair of pink sneakers to complete the ensemble.

Robson hit three shots in the clip. At the beginning of the video, the golfer gripped a putter with her right hand while her left arm was behind her back. The blonde switched to hit a one-handed shot with her left hand for the second portion of the clip. She grabbed the putter with both hands, but closed her eyes, for the third shot. Robson’s pooch chased the ball as it went into the hole and the video ended.

The social media influencer uploaded the clip on Thursday for her 844,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the post, and more than 13,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over three hours after it went online. Robson had nearly 200 comments in that short time. Fellow golfer Katie Kearney left two heart emoji in the comment section, and Robson’s replies were flooded with that emoji. Fans complimented the golfer’s appearance, and her adorable companion.

“Well still sinking it even with interference…I would say the drills are working,” one follower joked.

“That first putt was missing left edge… did Bella knock it in or is the mat slightly offline,” another asked.

“She’s so cuteeeeee,” an Instagram user commented while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Hot stuff waiting to get back on the course!!!” a supportive fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson flaunted her fit figure in a video last week. She posted an at-home workout while wearing a tight white top and a snug pair of leggings.