Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Shows Some Leg In A White Mini Dress

Lola's photos were snapped inside a massive dwelling with a stunning view.

Lola Consuelos, the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, delighted her Instagram followers on Wednesday by uploading a set of breathtaking images to her account. They were the first recent photos that the talented singer had posted in months, and the response they received was proof that Lola’s fans felt like they were well worth the wait. In the alluring snaps, she was modeling a white babydoll dress.

Lola was photographed posing inside a large dwelling with exquisite architecture, including arched floor-to-ceiling windows that towered over her. The college student didn’t disclose her location, but the windows provided a scenic view of tall pine trees that appeared to be part of a forest. The peak of a mountain could also be seen in one of Lola’s snapshots.

In her first photo, Lola sat on a chaise lounge with elegant curved armrests. She had her legs crossed, and she was giving the camera a coy close-lipped smile. She looked radiant in a chic ivory mini dress. The garment featured a wrap design that created a plunging V neck. It also had a shawl collar and long sleeves with loose button cuffs. The dress was cinched in at the waist to showcase Lola’s hourglass shape. However, because the hemline hit so high on the thigh, her toned legs were the focal point of her overall look.

Lola’s brunette hair was parted down the center. Her locks’ long layers were splayed out over the front of her shoulders. Like her tan skin, her dark tresses really stood out against the white of her outfit.

The final photo in Lola’s slideshow provided the best look at her dress. She stood in a narrow stairway lit by ornate sconces with lighting fixtures designed to resemble candles. She looked down at the camera as she grasped the handrail and slightly leaned sideways. Lola was closer to her unidentified photographer in this photo, and it looked like her makeup application included matte pink lipstick, blush, mascara, and winged eyeliner.

Lola’s caption was wordless, but it did include a single love letter emoji. Thus far, her photos have been liked over 22,000 times.

“Beautiful young woman with the voice of an angel. You’re so very talented. Can’t wait to see where that talent takes you!” read one response to her post.

“Definitely a princess,” another comment read.

“Stunning like you mother,” a third admirer wrote.

Lola recently celebrated her 19th birthday, and her mother shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram. Kelly called her daughter the “heart and soul” of their family, and she treated her followers to a series of throwback photos of Lola throughout the years.