Kim Kardashian Exposes Major Cleavage In An Orange Top, Sports A Pout In New Selfie

On Tuesday afternoon, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and wowed her 178 million followers with an up-close selfie.

In the picture, Kim could be seen rocking an orange, button-up crop top that perfectly hugged her curves. To spice things up, she left the top unbuttoned to show off her enviable cleavage. The tiny ensemble also provided viewers with a glimpse of her slim waist.

She sported a full face of makeup in keeping with her style. The application featured a foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a brown shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. Kim finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

It looked like she wore her red tresses in a sleek bun, letting a few strands of hair fall over her face.

The snap was captured outdoors, against the background of a room. A bed with white sheets spread over it could also be seen inside the room. Kim made a V-sign with her hand, lifted her chin, gazed straight at the camera, sported a pout, and clicked a selfie.

Kim did not add a caption with her picture but used a kiss and a V-sign emoji.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the picture racked up almost 800,000 likes. In addition to that, Kim’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 6,000 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful face.

“You look amazing, Kim. I can see my gorgeous future First Lady right there,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That is such a beautiful picture! You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another user chimed in.

“How can someone be this pretty and perfect? I can’t even,” a third follower wrote.

“Such an awesome photograph. You have the best figure ever! Please, follow me back, it would make my day!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess of beauty,” “my queen,” and “smoking hot,” to express their admiration for the reality TV star.

Several other models, celebrities, and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on Kim’s picture, including Victoria Lomba, Gizele Oliveira, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Amanda Lee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on July 5, Kim posted a set of hot pictures on the photo-sharing website in which she could be seen wearing a red, long-sleeved crop top with a collar, one that allowed her to display her cleavage. She teamed the sexy top with a pair of red, tight bandana pants.