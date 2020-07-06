Tess Holliday Celebrates 35th Birthday Wearing Black String Bikini In Sultry Snaps

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to celebrate her 35th birthday with a couple of sultry snaps.

The body-positive businesswoman stunned in a black string bikini that displayed her body and the numerous tattoos she has inked all over. A couple that stands out is the Dolly Parton portrait on her upper arm and Miss Piggy underneath. Holliday wrapped herself up in a semi-sheer black cover-up that fell down to her lower-thighs and went barefoot for the occasion. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings and styled her brunette hair up in a ponytail. For her makeup application, Holliday appeared to have applied a bold red lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

The author treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday posed outdoors in front of a dreamy clear blue sky and a large number of green cactuses. She was captured from behind and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. Holliday sported a fierce expression directly at the camera lens and rested her left foot on tiptoes. She took off her cover-up and held the garment in her left hand.

In the next slide, Holliday directly faced the camera with one hand on her hip. She tilted her head to the left slightly and was seemingly enjoying the beautiful weather on her big day.

For her caption, she expressed that it’s her birthday and that she’s grateful to be 35 in a string bikini and “fat as hell.” Holliday geotagged her upload as Palm Springs, California, letting fans know where these images took place.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 135,300 likes and over 4,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“It’s her bday but she’s gifting us all with this treat,” one user wrote.

“You look good Tess! You betta serve us some cake for YOUR birthday!!!” another devotee shared.

“I am SCREAMING!!! You look so amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“I will always love your confidence that you just beam with. Send some of that ju ju my way!!! Also happy birthday, gorgeous!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Holliday is the fifth most-popular celebrity born on July 5 with the first name Tess.

Last summer, Holliday covered “The Beauty Issue” of Nylon Magazine in neon swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed on the beach with her wavy brunette hair down and pushed to one side. Holliday showed off the tattoos on her arms and looked to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner for the publication.