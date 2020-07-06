Paulina Porizkova, 55, Posts Makeup-Free Selfie On Instagram: ‘No Botox Yet!’

The legendary 'Sports Illusrtated' swimsuit supermodel gets real with her fans.

Paulina Porizkova posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram along with a reminder to fans that she’s still all-natural.

The legendary supermodel, 55, is known for her glam photos, but she also likes to get real with her fans. In her latest photo posted to the social media platform, Paulina was close up with a bare face and her lightly greying hair in full view. The gorgeous mom of two wore a yellow hoodie as she shared her early morning look with her social media followers.

In the caption to the pic, Paulina told her fans that this is what she looks like “on a good day” at age 55. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend revealed that she snapped the selfie just as she rolled out of bed. She also reflected on the sadness of the ongoing coronavirus health pandemic before noting that while good things don’t always last, bad things don’t either.

Paulina included several hashtags at the end of her post as she noted that she’s “somewhere between J Lo and Betty White.” She also noted that she uses no filters, no fillers, and no Botox — at least not yet.

In comments to the photo, fans reacted to Paulina’s natural beauty and her honesty about aging. Several Instagram followers told Paulina that time has been very good to her.

“55 is drop dead gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Once a supermodel always a supermodel,” another wrote. “Don’t change a thing-this is going very, very, well for you! INSPIRATION.”

“Aging like some wine, the older the more refined. Still beautiful and my favorite SI model,” a third fan wrote.

“LOL freshly rolled out of bed you’re still one of the most beautiful women in the world. Most of us half your age could be so lucky!” another added.

Paulina has been very reflective over the past year. The ’80s supermodel has posted several times about aging and self-worth, has polled followers about her grey hair, and has been refreshingly upfront about her struggles as a now-single mom in her mid-50s nearly one year after her husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, passed away suddenly.

In a recent Instagram photo, which can be seen here, Paulina posed in a decade-old swimsuit with an old towel wrapped around her waist as she cleaned the skimmers in her pool with a slotted spoon – a far cry from her past dreamy Sports Illustrated shoots in exotic tropical locations.

“Back to what I REALLY look like, guys,” Paulina captioned the post. “#LookingRealFeelingReal.”