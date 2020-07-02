Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In Bandeau Top & Crochet Skirt

Lauren Dascalo was in vacation mode in her latest Instagram update. The model looked comfortable and sexy while she posed in a bandeau top and crochet skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Lauren’s update consisted of two pictures that featured her standing outside in front of a wall. The post’s geotag indicated that she was in Cancun, Mexico, and judging from her caption, she was enjoying some down time in the Caribbean city.

The model’s top was made from a pink striped fabric that stretched across her ample chest. The long ends tied at one side and featured a fringe detail. Her skirt was white and popped against her tan skin. The waistband sat just below her belly button, putting most of her tummy on display. The wide slit up her thigh featured four evenly-spaced ties. A pair of light colored bottoms were visible through the skirt. She also sported a wide headband that matched her top.

In the first picture, Lauren faced the camera and posed with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass figure and curvy hips. One leg crossed in front of the other, highlighting her bare thigh through the slit. She gave the camera a sultry look as she played with her hair.

The second photo was a close-up shot of her torso, which highlighted on her tight abs. She posed with one hip to the side, also putting an emphasis on her hips. The top also flashed a bit of underboob.

Lauren wore a full face of makeup that appeared to include a dark eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and smudged eyeliner. She also looked to be wearing blush on her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Looking absolutely sexy and super hot Lauren,” one admirer wrote.

“dayyum this girl always seems to amaze us,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“wowww!!! the vacation mode is ever more awesome than the normal @laurendascalo omg! i love the hippie style have fun in your vacations,” a third fan commented.

“Beautiful pictures. Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” read a fourth comment.

Regardless of what she is wearing, Lauren always seems to look fantastic. Luckily for her followers, she seem to enjoy flaunting her figure in a variety of skimpy outfits. She recently wowed them with a snapshot that featured her wearing set of olive green lingerie.