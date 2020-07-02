Lyna Perez Flaunts Cleavage In Polka-Dot Bikini As Supermodel Pal Towers Over Her In TikTok Video

Lyna gave fans a chance to compare her height to that of a Victoria's Secret model.

Lyna Perez rocked a teeny bikini top that showed off her bombshell curves for her latest TikTok video. The upload also included a cameo from a Victoria’s Secret model who towered over the voluptuous social media sensation.

On Wednesday, Lyna shared the fun video clip with her 1.5 million TikTok followers. While Lyna’s admirers are always perfectly happy seeing her solo social media content, she really thrilled her fans by sharing the spotlight with two other stunning models who were also scantily clad. They were her fellow Instagram star Alexa Dellanos and lingerie model Tika Camaj.

At the beginning of the video, all of the women were sitting down side-by-side. Lyna rocked a purple polka-dot string bikini with an adjustable triangle top that could barely contain her colossal cleavage. Over her bathing suit bottoms, she wore a crocheted swimsuit cover-up. The skirt-like garment was so short that it left some of the crotch area of her bikini exposed.

Tika was sitting next to Lyna. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a white bralette top with sheer triangular panels in the center of the bust. The tips of the mesh triangles were attached to a thin halter strap that curved around Tika’s neck. The garment also had shoulder straps and a wide-under-bust band. The svelte model teamed the top with a pair of white bicycle shorts that showcased her slender thighs. Of the three models, Tika was the only one who wore her long hair styled in glamorous curls.

Alexa was sitting on the other side of Tika. The blond model’s hourglass figure was on full display in a textured tan bikini covered with fringe.

The TikTok sound that Lyna chose for her video was audio of a man telling a woman that they’re the same height when they’re sitting down. This prompts the woman to suggest that the man is short.

Lyna and her friends mouthed a few of the audio’s words and flashed their dazzling smiles at the camera. At the end of the video, they all stood up at almost exactly the same time, with Tika pausing briefly before before leaving her seat. When she drew her body to its full height, her chest was level with Lyna and Alexa’s heads.

In her video’s caption, Lyna asked her fans to guess the height of the three models. One of her followers estimated that the trio was “5’5, 6’1, 5’4,” and Lyna revealed that this was close to being correct. According to the LA Models website, Tika is actually 5’11.

Lyna’s TikTok video with Alexa and Tika proved to be a big hit. Since she uploaded it to her account, it has racked up over 192,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

“Perfect, perfect, perfect…. height doesn’t matter,” read one fan’s remark.