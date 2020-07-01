Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In Savage X Fenty lingerie

Internet model Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou caught the attention of many social media users after she posted two new images of herself on Wednesday, July 1. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the new content with her 8.6 million followers, and it instantly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model, who is perhaps most well-known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend, was photographed outdoors, seemingly in her backyard. Stassie took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera while laying out on a white couch in one image and standing in front of a tree in the other. She further pouted and stared straight into the camera’s lens — emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Stassie also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with sexy lingerie.

She sported a pink bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sexy undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it looked to be padded, highlighting her assets. The bra’s cups also revealed a great deal of her cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of panties. The underwear also did not provide much coverage as it was designed with a high-rise cut that showed off her curves, particularly her hips and backside. The panties’ high-waisted side straps also drew eyes towards her slim and flat core.

She did not indicate specifically where she had been photographed, but appeared to be on her property.

In her caption, she included a fairy and pink flower emoji as well as tagged Savage X Fenty’s Instagram handle.

The racy image was received with an immense amount of approval and support from fans, garnering more than 160,000 likes in just the first 30 minutes after going live. An additional 700 fans also headed to the comments section to shower Stassie with compliments on her body, beauty, and lingerie.

“Oh wow wow,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Those hips,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Always so pretty,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has posted a number of sizzling photos of herself on social media, especially this past week. On June 28, she stunned her fans after she rocked a colorful, skintight dress for Pride weekend, per The Inquisitr. The snapshot amassed more than 700,000 likes.