Katelyn Runck Rocks A Scandalously Skimpy Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a seductive snap that left little to the imagination. Though she didn’t tag them in the caption, Katelyn tagged LHGFX Photography, the photographer she works with for nearly every shoot, in the picture itself.

Katelyn posed in front of a blurred backdrop that put all the focus on the ample amount of her curvaceous breasts on display. The picture was in black-and-white and had a bit of an artistic vibe to it, and Katelyn only shared one shot rather than her usual double or triple picture posts.

Katelyn wore a snakeskin-print one-piece swimsuit that had a scandalously revealing style. The swimsuit had little more than two thick straps stretching around her neck and going down her chest. A portion of the straps covered up her nipples, but she still had a serious amount of cleavage on display as well as a major amount of side boob and underboob. Katelyn’s sculpted arms were visible in the shot as she placed one hand on either one of the stripes, holding them gently as she gazed seductively at the camera.

The bottom portion of the swimsuit was a bit more full-coverage, and featured a high-cut style with sides that stretched over her hips.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks looked damp, and they fell around her shoulders and cascaded down her back in what appeared to be damp waves. She looked sultry and stunning in the shot, and gazed directly at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted, and she appeared to have some sort of gloss on her plump pout that managed to catch the light.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn encouraged her followers to check out her page on Only Fans. Her followers loved the sizzling black-and-white picture, and the post racked up over 16,300 likes within three hours, as well as 773 comments in the same time span.

“Oh my gracious!!!!!!!! Best pic ever,” one fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Strong and confident,” another fan added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“WOAH… this is a killer image of you!” one follower wrote, captivated by Katelyn’s beauty.

“So glamorous and stunning!!” another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her followers with a sizzling triple update including a short video clip, and she wore a skintight black leather miniskirt for the occasion. She paired the seriously short skirt with a long-sleeved top that had a large cut-out on the front with a criss-cross detail that exposed a major amount of cleavage.