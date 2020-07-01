Rachel Ward Sizzles In A Strapless Silk Dress On Instagram

British model Rachel Ward took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and mesmerized her legions of followers to a very hot bedroom snapshot.

In the picture, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a light-pink, strapless silk dress that perfectly hugged her slender physique. The dress boasted wired cups that gave her breasts a push-up feature, allowing her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. The dress also featured a wrap design with a silver buckle on the skirt.

She spored a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. The application seemingly included beige foundation that perfectly matched her sun-kissed skin tone. She appeared to have dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and defined eyebrows.

Rachel — who rose to fame through her TikTok videos — wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a gold pendant that rested right below her throat, and an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom. The photoshoot took place in her bedroom. A white door and table lamp could also be seen in the background. To pose, Rachel lied sideways atop her bed that had white sheets spread over it. She rested her forearm on the pillows, tilted her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within three hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 6,400 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 130 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Damn, you are absolutely gorgeous, babe,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You’re such a beautiful woman, Rachel. Love you,” another user chimed in.

“Unreal, as always,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so sexy,” and “beauty queen,” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other model and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Rosie Anna Williams and Lauren Dascalo.

Rachel shares her sexy snapshots with her fans quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, only a day ago, she posted a picture in which she could be seen rocking a pink crop to that she paired with high-waisted white shorts. She accessorized with a white handbag and a watch.