Anna Katharina Flaunts Bikini Body In Boy Shorts & ‘Amour’ Crop Top

Model Anna Katharina has a knack for making anything look good. She generally thrills her followers with pictures that show her scantily clad in bikinis, but on Tuesday, she shared an Instagram update that featured her rocking a pair of boy shorts and a crop top.

Anna’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her posing in the flirty outfit. She kept distractions at a minimum, standing in front of a blank white wall. Her bronze skin popped against the bright background.

The blond model rocked the casual, yet sexy ensemble. Her crop top was white with the word “amour” printed across the top in faded red letters above the number 98, which was also printed in a faded blue color. The shirt also featured two blue stripes on the shoulders. Anna’s shorts were white and they looked like they were made for her body, as they fit every curve perfectly.

Anna faced the camera in the first picture. She wore her hair piled in a messy bun on the top of her head. She gave the camera a serious look as she stood with one hip cocked to the side. She pulled the end of her shirt tight around her midsection and held the gathered fabric in her hands. The pose highlighted her hourglass shape.

The second photo captured Anna from a side view as she struck a pose. Her hair cascaded down her back in loose waves as she looked over her shoulder at something off to the side. Her flat abs were prominent as she held the shirt away from her taut abs. She stood with one leg in front of the other, showing off her perky booty.

Anna went with a glam makeup look. Her eyes appeared to be framed with sculpted eyebrows, a thick coat of mascara, and a light eye shadow. Her cheeks, forehead and nose looked to be contoured, and she wore a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of gold chunky earrings.

In the post’s caption, Anna made a humorous remark about the shirt. She also mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Her fans seemed to enjoy the casual vibe she had going on, and some of them took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“You are looking so gorgeous,” commented one follower.

“wow!!! You are a very beautiful lady,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” wrote a third fan.

“The most amazing model ever,” a fourth comment read.