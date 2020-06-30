Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Shows Off Spectacular Figure In Red-Hot Bikini In The Pool

Alana Campos tantalized her 590,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 30, with a hot new update that saw her rocking a sexy bikini that put her spectacular figure on full display.

The Brazilian model and former Playboy Playmate was photographed in a swimming pool. Campos placed her elbows on the edge as she posed with her torso above the water, which came up to about her waist. The front arm was outstretched and she rested her head against the back hand. She turned her head slightly to shoot a fierce expression at the camera while allowing her lips to hang open.

Campos sizzled in a red-hot two-piece bathing suit that enhanced her natural glow. The top featured small triangles that were spaced out wide, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage. The bodice was kept in place by thin straps that tied behind her neck and back. Her bottoms were submerged in the water, though it was possible to see they had equally thin straps that tied on the sides. A bit of the side string could be seen floating next to her.

She accessorized her look with stylish shades that boasted a clear frame with a five-point star design. She also wore thick and small hoop earrings. Campos had her dark hair brushed back in damp strands, suggesting she had been swimming prior to having this photo taken.

In the caption, Campos tagged the eyewear designer Sienna Alexander, indicating her post was an ad for the retailer. She also included a series of summer-related hashtags. The photo has attracted more than 1,000 likes and over 70 comments within the first hour of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment Campos on her style and beauty and also to share their admiration for her.

“Love your sunnies [red heart emoji] and this shot is sultry,” one user wrote.

“You look stunning. I love the heat,” replied another one of her fans.

“Gosh you look absolutely stunning,” a third one chimed in.

“Okay, coming in hot this morning,” added a fourth user.

Campos often shares photos of herself in swimsuits. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another image that showed her in a white two-piece that made her bronzed complexion stand out. The top featured a low-cut neckline and thin straps. The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her waist and rested high on her hips. For the shot, she had her back arched and her booty popped out as she bent one knee while looking at the camera.