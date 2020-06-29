Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Two Sizzling White Ensembles For A Sexy Birthday Post

Singer Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share a sexy birthday post with her 4.5 million Instagram followers in which she rocked two different ensembles, a skimpy white bikini and a revealing white tank top.

In the first snap, Nicole shared a shot in which she posed alongside her partner, Thom Evans, who she tagged in the picture. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated their location, but the duo stood in front of a large rock formation. Water lapped at the couple’s ankles and the sky was visible through the arched rock formation, making for a scenic backdrop.

Thom rocked a pair of printed green swim shorts that showed off his muscular legs and chiselled abs, and Nicole flaunted her figure in a skimpy white string bikini. She wrapped her arms around Thom’s waist and smiled at the camera. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her back and chest and her pert posterior was on full display.

Nicole got artistic in the second shot, posting a picture of a sandy beach with footprints going down the sand and the white waves lapping at the shore.

For the third and fourth pictures in the post, Nicole and Thom had an outfit change as they enjoyed an outdoor picnic on a sunny day. Nicole looked gorgeous in a white tank top with a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and she accessorized with a cross necklace as well as some earrings. She paired the tank with a colorful skirt that made for a perfect summer look.

Thom kept his ensemble light as well, wearing a pale button-down shirt and pale pants. In the third snap, the duo sat on a spread-out blanket with a mosquito net above them, and were laughing as they gazed off into the distance. In the fourth, they perched at a picnic table with a delectable feast in front of them.

Nicole’s followers loved the celebratory birthday post, and it racked up over 193,100 likes within two hours as well as 2,093 comments from her fans.

“You guys look amazing together. Really beautiful… and spreading a ripple of happiness and hope globally! Happiest of Birthdays to you Nicole,” one fan commented.

“I can’t at these pictures! You look so well, happy and fulfilled! Beautiful!” another follower added.

“You are so perfect,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Nicole stunned her followers with plenty of gorgeous outfit snaps when she was on The Masked Singer. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a multi-colored sequinned garment that looked breathtaking on her toned physique.