Holly Sonders Looks Smoking Hot While Wearing A Sheer Black Teddy & Matching Heels

Holly Sonders took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a racy new upload with her loyal fans. The Fox Sports host showed some skin while serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the sultry pic, Holly looked smoking hot as she rocked a sheer black teddy. The lingerie boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The ensemble clung tightly to her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. The sheer material also allowed fans to peek through at her flat tummy underneath. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and some black heels.

Holly sat in front of a large window. She had her knees bent and her back arched as she tilted her head to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Holly wore her brown hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose curls that tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Holly’s 476,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 9,000 times in less than 24 hours after the photo was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 messages during that time.

“Ummmmm how hot can one person be,” one follower wrote.

“So stunning,” another stated.

“Athletic and beautiful,” a third social media user declared.

“OMG you are looking amazing Holly. Nice work,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure in an array of skimpy outfits such as plunging tops, scanty lingerie, and sexy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she showed off all of her enviable curves while sporting a racy silver metallic string bikini in her latest post. To date, that pic has raked in more than 6,600 likes and over 120 comments.