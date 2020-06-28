Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Mismatched Bikini: ‘Big Hats And Badminton For The Win’

Lindsey rocked a cowboy hat with her bathing suit.

Lindsey Pelas rocked a bikini top that could barely contain her colossal cleavage in a playful video that she shared with her 8.9 million Instagram followers on Sunday. The model added a touch of cowgirl flair to her pool-ready look, and she had a little fun playing with a badminton racket.

Lindsey’s entertaining video was a Bang Energy promo. The model wore a string bikini top with white mesh accents on its triangle cups. The garment’s center panels were orange, while the strings and trim around the sides were yellow. Lindsey’s eye-popping assets were spilling out of the front and sides of the stretchy cups.

The model teamed her revealing top with a pair of teal bottoms. The garment had thin side straps that hugged her curvy hips. The garment’s fixed triangle front sat down low on her sculpted stomach. Lindsey also wore a black felt cowboy hat on her head. It was adorned with a black-and-white patterned hat band.

Lindsey wore her blond hair in loose waves that trailed down her chest and back. She appeared to opt for a glam beauty look that possibly included shimmery dark pink lipstick, bronzer, and dark mascara on her lush eyelashes.

At the beginning of her video, Lindsey stood in a doorway. She elongated her toned legs by standing on her tiptoes. The model had her full lips parted, and she was gazing directly at the camera with a seductive look on her face. In one early shot, she ran one hand down the frame of a sliding door and tugged on her bikini top with the other.

Lindsey also tugged on the center string of her bikini while reaching up to place her other hand on top of her hat. As mentioned in the caption of her post, other video footage captured the model showing off her badminton skills. She swung a racket around, playfully kissed its stiff strings, and took a swing at a shuttlecock after tossing it up in the air.

Lindsey confessed that she’s not the best badminton player, but she suggested that her fans would enjoy having her on their team. Many of her Instagram followers responded to her post by letting her know that they agreed with the latter half of her statement.

“You will keep morale high for sure,” wrote one commenter.

“Yes great morale and maybe some distraction too,” another admirer remarked.

“Morale would not be an issue at all,” a third fan chimed in.

Lindsey rocked an equally revealing bathing suit in a Bang Energy video that she shared with her fans last week. It was an emerald green bikini with a patterned top and solid bottoms.