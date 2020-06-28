Tarsha Whitmore Goes Blonde & Proclaims Herself A ‘Kween’ In Skintight Biker Shorts

Australian social media star Tarsha Whitmore sent the pulses of her 844,000 Instagram followers racing after posting a double-picture update where she wore a pair of skintight biker shorts while sporting long blond locks.

In the post, Whitmore sizzled in a white athleisure ensemble. The bright hue managed to both emphasize the platinum shade of Whitmore’s locks in addition to highlighting her bronzed skin.

The top consisted of a classic sports bra with a low scooped neckline that showed off the stunner’s décolletage.

Showing off her toned midriff, Whitmore coupled the sports bra with a pair of trendy biker shorts. The shorts were high-waisted to show off her hourglass figure and were made from a spandex material that hugged the curve of her hips.

Whitmore completed the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers and a khaki-colored baseball cap.

Keep all focus on her sensational body, the Instagram star wore no jewelry, though she did accessorize with a white Givenchy tote.

For makeup, Whitmore appeared to opt for dramatic lashes in addition to a glossy lip color. Her long blond hair was styled into beachy waves that cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her waist.

Whitmore posed by sitting outside on some steps. In the first shot, she sat up straight while resting her right arm on her knee and smoldering into the camera. In the second, she leaned backwards to show off more of her phenomenal figure.

In her caption, Whitmore wrote that the ensemble came from Oh Polly, and Australian clothing company. This is far from the first time that Whitmore has modeled clothing from the trendy label, and has even listed herself as an ambassador for the company in her bio.

The double-picture update earned over 6,000 likes and more than 60 comments within a couple hours of posting, with many more likely to come.

“Seriously stunning,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face.

“Cutie,” added a second, along with both a red heart and the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Kweeeen with a Kapital K! Kapital K never forget that!” teasingly chastised a third, referencing Whitmore’s caption.

“Killing it hun,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a sparkle emoji.

This is not the first time this weekend that the 19 year old has stunned her fans. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model showed off her enviable curves in a grey Lounge Underwear set less than 24 hours ago. In her caption for the shot, Whitmore poked fun of her voluptuousness, joking that “sis been eating good.”