Kayla Moody Sizzles In A NSFW Bikini While Eating Ice Cream In Her Car: ‘What’s Your Favorite Flavor?’

Kayla Moody has a sure way to beat the heat. On Thursday, the American model shared a tantalizing video of herself savoring an ice cream cone in her car, leaving fans drooling fore more than one reason. The gorgeous blonde opted to go sheer and sultry for the spicy clip, and was clad in a completely see-through white bikini that left absolutely nothing to the imagination. Check out Kayla’s risqué video by clicking here.

The hot military wife rocked a mesh bandeau top that sat low on her chest, flaunting her cleavage in addition to offering a NSFW view of her breasts. The gauzy item fit tightly across her ample bust, sporting a thin solid hem that gave definition to her curves. On her bottom half, Kayla wore a barely-there thong that was just as revealing as the top. The piece had a teeny triangular front that provided next to no coverage, giving fans a peek at her sexy tattoo through the sheer fabric. The minuscule bottoms was extremely high-cut, perfectly displaying her hips and thighs. The look also also featured a scooped waistline that fell far past her belly button, baring her sculpted tummy.

The steamy video was taken in selfie mode and started off with a mid-profile shot of Kayla’s toned body, as the bombshell held the phone to her side while leaning backwards on her car seat. Kayla appeared to be relishing the cooling dessert, and was busy licking the ice cream cone as she glanced seductively into the camera. The sizzling blonde then moved the phone over to the front, treating fans to a close-up view of her buxom assets. The camera eventually panned down, showcasing her taut midriff and lower body, before gliding back up to capture a provocative shot of her face.

Kayla opted for a face-full of makeup in the clip, accentuating her already pretty features with what looked like shimmering dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and eyeliner. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and her lips appeared to sport a glossy, dark-nude shade. The blonde beauty wore her hair down and styled in messy waves that framed her face, brushing over her shoulders and grazing her bosom. As always, she didn’t appear to be sporting any jewelry, letting her killer curves do all the talking. She only accessorized with a chic French manicure, painting her nails a pink color that flattered her white tips.

The South Georgia-based model made her caption all about the ice cream.

“What’s your favorite flavor?” Kayla asked her fans, adding a Mr. Whippy emoji.

Her admirers didn’t hesitate to reply, listing vanilla, chocolate chip mint, strawberry, and cookies and cream among their choices.

“Are you a flavor,” one person brazenly asked, echoing the thoughts of many her followers.

Others were content with simply showering the model with compliments, telling her she looked “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “hot.”

“Mesmerizing video,” penned one Instagrammer.

“I’ve never wanted to be an ice cream cone so bad in my life!” quipped another fan.

“Wow, wow,wow, you have made my day. You are so beautiful and sexy,” gushed a third follower, leaving an assortment of flattering emoji.

The racy post appeared to be a fan-favorite, quickly garnering more than 32,400 views and 702 comments. Earlier today, Kayla thrilled her following with another scorching video, this time around cooling off in the ocean in an impossibly tiny black bikini. That upload has been viewed over 70,400 times since it was shared.