Jessica Bartlett Shows Off Cleavage In A Tight Red Mini Dress

Jessica Bartlett took to her Instagram page today to tease her 886,000 followers with a flirty new snapshot. The model posted a photo of herself showcasing her ample assets in a plunging red mini dress.

In the photo, Jessica was photographed indoors, seemingly in an apartment in Miami. Followers of the model know that she has been spending a lot of time in Florida lately with her fellow models. She posed by standing near a white table, placing her left thigh over the other. She was seen holding an item from Force Factor, which she was promoting. The product in question was a libido-enhancing supplement.

In the update, Jessica rocked a body-hugging red dress seemingly made of stretchy cotton material. It boasted a scoop neckline that displayed her décolletage. The super snug fit of the piece seemed to push her voluptuous breasts inward, exposing more cleavage in the process. The thin straps that clung to her shoulders helped accentuate her lean arms. The garment had a sheer cut-out along her midriff with a corset-like style, which showed a hint of her flat stomach.

For the occasion, Jessica wore her signature makeup look. The application appeared to include a full-coverage foundation in a shade that matched her skin tone, as well as darkened eyebrows, eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and several layers of mascara. She also looked to have applied bronzer, a light dusting of pink blush, and a pink shade of lipstick. She accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace and a bangle.

Jessica wore her long, brunette hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls. Its strands hang over her shoulders, grazing the sides of her buxom curves.

In the caption, the model wrote something about Force Factor Score and mentioned that the product can be bought at any GNC stores and online.

In under a day of being posted, the social media post received more than 58,200 likes and upward of 1,400 comments. Jessica’s fans and followers dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most of them told her she looked stunning, while some others expressed their admiration for her beauty. Other online admirers were speechless and opted to use a trail of emoji instead.

“I know your eyes are up there, trust me, I’m trying. But good lord, I am distracted!” an Instagram follower wrote.

“You look gorgeous! This is a beautiful pic of you, and look amazing in that red outfit,” gushed another fan.

“Beautiful as ever! You are always glowing and sparkling. Please never stop smiling,” echoed a third admirer.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous from head to toe,” a fourth social media user commented.