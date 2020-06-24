Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Parties With Daughter Giovanna In Adorable Video

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi partied with daughter Giovanna in an adorable new video the former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared with Instagram last night. In the clip, Nicole and her daughter danced together to a tune and Giovanna showed off her supreme dance moves to the delight of her mother’s followers.

Nicole spent much of her time on the MTV reality series dancing in infamous New Jersey clubs such as Karma, Bamboo, The Headliner, and D’Jais, so her dancing ability is well known to her followers. What her fans did not know was that it appeared her only daughter, nicknamed Sissy, has inherited her mother’s natural ability.

In the clip, Nicole and Giovanna were in a bathroom of the home the two share with her brothers Lorenzo and Angelo and dad Jionni LaValle.

Nicole had on a backward baseball cap in the video. She paired that with a black, oversized sweatshirt and camouflage shorts. Nicole appeared to have on little makeup in the share. Her hair was long and loose, highlighted at the bottom with blond streaks. The reality star held a glass of white wine in her right hand as she danced with Giovanna to the “Baby Shark” TikTok remix.

The music started and Nicole began to move to the beat. She drank her wine and waved her left hand up in the air, similar to the way she used to dance at the clubs with her Jersey Shore castmates, which included Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

She pointed at Giovanna, who wore her long, dark hair in a topknot. The 5-year-old stood in the oversized soaking tub and began to dance along with her mother, a sly smile on her face. The little girl wore a coordinating long-sleeved pink shirt and pants.

The room was decorated in gray tones. The oversized tub was accented with rubbed copper fixtures and a black countertop edge. A large black-and-white photo dominated the space of what appeared to be a beach scene. Several other striking accents in the room included wicker baskets and a faux green plant.

Fans adored the clip and encouraged Nicole to post more fun and carefree videos such as these.

“She is your twin, personality and all,” wrote one viewer of the similarities between Giovanna and Nicole.

“This is my favorite mother/daughter pair ever,” commented a second fan.

“I can’t stop watching this,” noted a third Instagram follower of the former reality television star.