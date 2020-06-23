Abby Rao Shows Off Major Cleavage In Lace Bralette While On Vacation

Internet sensation Abby Rao sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she posted some gorgeous new content featuring herself on Monday night. She shared the new snapshots with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, was photographed indoors for the five-slide series while on vacation in Mexico. Abby took center stage in the first two images as she sat directly in front of the camera, while propping her chest out. She further emitted sexy-yet-unbothered vibes as she pouted and her gaze averted the camera’s lens.

Her long platinum blond hair, which featured highlights, was parted to the left and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight, natural-looking waves.

Abby also looked to be sporting a full face of makeup in the image, highlighting her natural features, and elevating her look. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, highlighter, bronzer, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lipgloss.

Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a revealing outfit.

She opted for a white lace and satin bralette, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her busty assets. Meanwhile, the top’s plunging design exposed a great deal of the model’s cleavage. Further on display was Abby’s chiseled core, as the bralette was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She paired the revealing top with a pair of denim bottoms — it was hard to discern if they were shorts or pants, as they were not photographed in their entirety. The bottoms did, however, hug the model’s curves, highlighting her hips and derriere.

She did not specify in the geotag where she was, but has revealed in previous posts that she is vacationing in Tulum.

In the post’s caption, she shared a sentiment with fans in Spanish before revealing that her outfit was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The slideshow was met with a lot of support and approval from fans, accumulating more than 219,000 likes since going live late Monday night. Over 1,000 users quickly took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“Beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“You’re a literal angel,” a second fan added.

Abby is no stranger to sharing smoking-hot content of herself on social media, especially as of late. On June 20, she wowed her fans after she rocked a tiny thong bikini that flaunted her pert derriere, per The Inquisitr.