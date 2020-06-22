Georgia Fowler Rides A Quad Bike In A Backless Swimsuit In New Photo

The Victoria’s Secret model straddled an ATV in her swimwear

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler showed off her adventurous side on Instagram over the weekend when she shared a sexy new shot of herself while she rode around on a quad bike in her swimwear. The stunning New Zealand-born lingerie model flashed some skin in her one-piece as she rode around on the ATV along a path surrounded by tall grass.

The Project Runway New Zealand Season 1 host shared the black-and-white photo with her 1.1 million followers on Monday, June 22. It showed her from behind as she gave the camera a glimpse at her toned booty and her long, lean legs while she rode off into the distance.

Georgia stood up on the vehicle and bent over slightly to place both of her hands on the handlebars. She turned her head to the left as her signature short, brunette hair blew in the breeze.

As for her swimwear look, Georgia — who previously wowed in when she laid back in a white bikini while out on a boat — put her toned model body on full show in the backless number.

The one-piece plunged seriously low to show off plenty of her toned back. It was a halter-neck design with straps that tied around the back of her neck.

The star’s quad bike ride appeared to take place at the coast, as the ocean could be seen stretching far into the distance to her right.

The photo was actually one of three media contained in the upload.

She shared the swimwear snap alongside a quote from herself and a screen recording while she scrolled her official website.

She also tagged photographer Darren McDonald in her post and revealed in the caption that she had shared some of her favorite recipes, workouts, and products on her website.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on her sizzling new bathing suit photo.

“Gorgeous,” one person commented with two heart emoji.

“Perfection” another Instagram user said.

Another told the lingerie model that she looked “incredible” with a red heart.

Others flooded the comments with several fire and heart emoji.

Georgia’s upload has received close to 10,000 likes in under seven hours.

But this isn’t the first time Georgia has given fans a look at her fit and toned figure in her swimwear.

Earlier this month, the supermodel proudly showed some skin in a baby blue bikini. Georgia slipped into the strapless number and blew a kiss to the camera during a trip to the beach as she celebrated World Oceans Day on June 8.

In the caption, she encouraged fans to “learn, change, and spread love to all our worlds people and our planet.”