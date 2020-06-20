Marona Tanner Rocks A White Crop Top And Joggers In New Instagram Snapshot

Australian model Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Saturday and shared a very hot snap to wow her fans.

In the picture, Marina was rocking a white crop bra that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed the bra with a tiny, long-sleeved pullover and a pair of white joggers with elasticated leg openings. Marona completed her attire with white sneakers to pull off a very chic look.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She appeared to have dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a terracotta shade of lipstick, gold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Marona — who rose to fame after becoming the first runner up in StarCentral Magazine‘s annual model search for 2017 — tied her highlighted brunette tresses in a high ponytail and let her locks cascade over her back.

To pose for the picture, she knelt on the footpath. Some houses and trees could also be seen in the background. She lifted her chin, gazed at the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. Marona’s dog could also be seen sitting right next to her.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she has created a new account on TikTok and invited her fans to follow her.

Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 2,500 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted about 130 messages to praise her amazing figure and chic sense of style.

“You are so pretty, cute, and gorgeous!” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Wow, lovely picture. You look so pretty,” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“What a beautiful pic!! You are so pretty and attractive. I love you very much. Have a good day, babes! And your dog is also very cute,” a third follower remarked.

“You are so perfect. What’s the name of your cute dog?” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “amazing,” “sexy,” and “my babe,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

No matter what she wears, Marona never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and sense of style. As The Inquisitr earlier pointed out, she shared a picture on June 13 in which she could be seen wearing a black crop top that boasted spaghetti straps, a low-cut neckline, and a cut-out feature on the midriff. The sexy top allowed Marona to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage, as well as her taut stomach.