Gabby Allen Rocks Sexy Bodysuit In Flirty Snaps

Gabby Allen looked like she was ready for the weekend in her latest Instagram update. The fitness model’s latest upload to the photo-sharing app featured her looking sensational in a white bodysuit.

Gabby’s post consisted of three pictures that saw her striking several poses against what appeared to be a salmon-colored sheet that hung from a wall and spilled onto the floor. She was barefoot and used a camera as a prop.

The model’s bodysuit featured a sexy cut-out section on the back. It also had a mock turtleneck and cheeky bottoms.

The first snapshot captured her from the side as she sat on her feet with her hands on the leg openings. Her flat abs and toned thighs were on display as she gave the camera a slight smile.

Gabby got a little flirty in the second photo. She gave the camera a big smile as she leaned on her hands and put one leg behind her with her toes pointed. The stance showed off her perky derrière as well as her shapely shoulders.

In the third snap, Gabby faced the front as she held the camera up to her face as if she were about to take a picture. She smiled as she sat with her legs slightly spread. One leg was folded in front of her while the other leg was off to the side with her knee bent.

Gabby was glammed up for the photoshoot. Her hair was styled in a messy bun with curly tendrils framing her face. As far as makeup, she appeared to be wearing a skin-smoothing foundation along. Her cheeks were contoured with gold highlights, and she also looked to be wearing thick eyelashes. She also sported a nude shade on her lips. She added some bling to the look with a pair of chunky dangle earrings.

In the caption, Gabby mentioned that it was Friday.

Dozens of her followers gave the post some love.

“Stunning OMG! Lost for words,” one Instagram user commented.

“wow your stunning your smile is shining,” a second fan wrote.

“Just Gorgeous Gabby, gorgeous,” gushed a third admirer.

“So pretty!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Gabby works hard to keep her body in shape, ans she seems to enjoy sharing her tips for success. She often posts recipes and workout routines to inspire her followers. However, she does share the occasional snap that shows her looking smoking hot, like the time she wore a little black mini dress.