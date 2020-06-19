’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Wants To Reconnect With Colt Johnson For Closure

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson’s marriage ended on a sour note on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, but the Brazilian beauty has recently revealed that she misses being married, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

While chatting with ET’s Melicia Johnson, Lima reflected on her relationship with Johnson, admitting that when they were on good terms with each other, they were “amazing.” Unfortunately for the pair, their good moments were often fleeting during their appearance on the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Throughout their time together, Lima and Johnson struggled to work out their issues, which ultimately led to them getting divorced.

By the end of the season, the couple went their separate ways when Johnson filed for divorce from Lima hours after she was arrested for domestic battery for the third time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

But despite the drama between the former lovebirds, Lima thinks reconnecting with her ex-husband would be beneficial.

“To be honest, I think Colt and I need final closure,” she said. “I believe if Colt and I had the chance to talk, things could be good for us. But people around him make drama, people around me make drama, and I feel like I need this closure from him.”

During the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Lima admitted she missed Johnson and the way he would always compliment her. She also admitted to missing her ex-husband’s constant desire for sex. She said it’s not impossible for her to rekindle a relationship with her ex, but mostly hopes they could work on having a friendship.

When asked about Johnson’s new girlfriend, 26-year-old Jessica, the woman he’s currently appearing on this season of the series with, she held nothing back.

“I feel that she’s pretty, I believe they have a good connection,” she said. “But I feel like Jessica is way too much to him.”

Lima said it made her sad to watch Johnson move on, but when it comes to her ex-husband and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, there is absolutely no comparison. And she said she would choose Nichols every single time.

“Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course,” she said. “Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980.”

She went on to say that she knows her relationship with Nichols is complicated, but she appreciates that they’ve been able to communicate better during tough moments to avoid “bad situations” or police involvement. This season will show Lima and Nichols living together and offer viewers a deeper look into their life as a couple.