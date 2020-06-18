Lauren Alexis Flaunts Curves In High-Cut Thong & Shimmery Top For Sexy Instagram Share

Lauren Alexis showed off her stunning curves in a new post uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. The model shared a photo in which she sported a maroon-colored thong and a shimmering gold top with no bra as she posed on her couch. Her look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Lauren kneeling on her gray couch lined with pillows in a swirling pattern. In the background, plain yellow walls could be seen. According to the post’s geotag, the image was snapped in London. She stood out against the dark couch in her bright top and a light appeared to be shining down on her, causing her skin to glow.

Her top featured a low back, which revealed that she opted to skip a bra. In addition, the shirt was a tunic-length, but had long cutouts on the sides and a curved hem that clung to her derrière and showed off her figure. Though her arm covered the front of the top, it appeared to have a scooping cowl neck.

The top flowed loosely over Lauren’s flat, t0ned tummy. She paired the shirt with a tiny u-shaped thong in a dark red shade. The front of the lingerie bottom remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, her shapely legs were also exposed.

Lauren did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did appear to be sporting a full face of makeup. Her glam appeared to include blush, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and bright red lipstick. She wore her long brunette hair styled down in messy waves.

She posed sideways on her knees with her feet tucked under her round booty. She arched her back slightly to show off her figure and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

Her post garnered more than 78,000 likes and just over 700 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of her followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful and stunning,” one fan wrote with a red heart.

“Always amazing,” added another user.

“Hey you’re so pretty,” a third follower admired.

Lauren always seems to know how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another post this month, she dressed up in jeans and a tight crop top that hugged her in all the right places.