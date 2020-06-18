‘The Bold & The Beautiful’ To Use Blowup Dolls, Actors’ Spouses To Shoot Sex Scenes Amid Pandemic

The CBS soap will utilize creative ways to safely shoot bedroom scenes in a post-pandemic world.

Producers for The Bold and The Beautiful will use creative ways to get around social distancing restrictions as filming for the CBS soap opera resumes this week after a three-month hiatus. The long-running daytime drama will use a female blowup doll and the cast’s significant others to help shoot love scenes in a safe way, according to The New York Post.

B&B executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell told the outlet that when writers started taking romantic scenes out of the show as a preliminary safety step, the scripts “just fell flat.” The soap scribe added that his team decided to figure out a way to make the scenes work without breaking social distancing rules that are now in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘We brought out a doll we used years ago as a corpse,” Bell explained.”We posed it and it was very convincing. It’s a great doll and we’ll be using her with hair and makeup as a stand-in to match some of our leading ladies.”

Bell added that The Bold and the Beautiful only has one doll for now, but that production may invest in more dolls in the future, including a male blowup. The show may also employ the cast’s spouses and significant others to help out with some of the show’s intimate scenes.

“We thought to reach out to some of the husbands and wives of the actors and ask them if they would be body doubles in the kissing scenes,” Bell explained.

Bell added that everyone working The Bold and the Beautiful will be tested for coronavirus — including the real-life couples — to make sure it’s safe before shooting racy scenes but he predicted there will be some “very hot kissing” on the show.

The Bold and the Beautiful boss made it clear that every safety precaution and protocol will be adhered to as the cast gets back to work. Masks must be worn when the actors aren’t filming and there will be a limited number of people on stage in each scene. Plexiglass is also being used to separate the show’s crew members.

Bell told The Hollywood Reporter that actors on the show will be tested for coronavirus “at least once a week, maybe multiple times a week,” and that all production personnel will be tested for the virus on Mondays. Filming for the show will take place Tuesday through Friday.

CBS has been broadcasting classic episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful ever since filming shut down in mid-March and new episodes of the daily soap ran out in April. Production of the show resumed on Wednesday at Television City in Los Angeles but paused after the one-day shoot to accommodate high volume testing for staff. Production for the show is expected to resume on June 23.