Leah Remini Calls Out Scientology After Danny Masterson’s Rape Charges: ‘This Is Just The Beginning’

Actress Leah Remini called out the Church of Scientology shortly after That 70s Show actor, Danny Masterson rape charges and arrest made headlines today. She took to Instagram to express her happiness that the truth is finally coming to light.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! Link in bio #justice #scientologytheaftermath.”

Her post received more than 26,000 likes, and almost 1,400 Instagrammers responded to The King of Queens actress.

“Congratulations, Leah. You know this has a lot to do with yours and Mike Rinders’ work!!!” replied one person.

“This has been a long time in the making… I pray and hope all these women get justice… please keep the fight going,” a second praised.

Several people who responded noted that they immediately thought of Remini when they read the news about Masterson’s charges this afternoon. Many others thanked the actress for pulling back the curtain and speaking out about the things that go on behind closed doors with members of the group. Some of the replies to Remini’s post also credited her work with helping the women come forward with their allegations about Masterson. Other Instagrammers expressed their hope that additional criminals would be caught. The Troublemaker author has been outspoken about leaving the Church of Scientology, and she’s continued to speak out against what she called an extremist religion.

The women who accused Masterson came forward after A&E aired the 2017 documentary Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Buzzfeed News reported. At the time of the initial allegations, Masterson’s representative claimed that they were fake to help boost the ratings of Remini’s show.

In response to Remini’s book, interviews, and the documentary about the religion, the Church of Scientology released a statement alleging that the actress is bitter, and accused her of using her ex-religion to further her career. In the report, the church claimed that Remini desperately attempted to remain part of the church in 2013 after it accused her of failing to uphold its ethical standards. The statement also said that the actress harassed and stalked the church’s leader and his wife.

Masterson was arrested earlier today on rape charges stemming from 2001 and 2003 encounters with three different women. The 44-year-old actor’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, released a statement that maintained his client is innocent. If he is convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of 45 years in prison.