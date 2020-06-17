Sophie Dee’s Insanely Small Bikini Leaves Little To The Imagination

Summer is about to be in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere, and model Sophie Dee appears to be ready for it. Her latest Instagram share featured her looking smoking hot in a striped bikini that left little to the imagination while she posed by the ocean.

Sophie’s sultry post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of two snapshots that featured her standing on a balcony that faced the ocean. The geotag for the post indicated that she was on Miami Beach, Florida. Behind her, the turquoise water of the ocean blended with the sky. A few clouds dotted the horizon while a small portion of the beach was visible below.

The popular influencer faced the camera in the first snap. Her bikini was made of pink, green, and animal-print fabric. The top had triangle cups that struggled to contain her cleavage. Her bottoms were just as skimpy with side straps that tied into bows on her curvy hips. A tattoo on her lower abdomen was also visible.

Sophie held nothing back in the second picture, which showed her from behind. She leaned on the railing and arched her back, pointing her booty at the camera. The thong left plenty of her cheeks exposed. The pose accentuated her slim waistline and shapely shoulders.

Sophie’s hair was slicked back, and it appeared to be wet from a recent swim in the ocean. Because of the lighting, it was difficult to tell just how much makeup she was wearing. She accessorized her look with a chunky gold bracelet and a belly piercing.

In the caption, Sophie asked her fans which angle they preferred.

As expected, many of her fans chimed in with their favorite.

“Front! or back? No no front… wait wait back… no front… ahh crap I can’t decide,” joked one admirer.

“Front cuz [sic] I can see your beautiful face,” a second commented read.

“Front, cause of your pretty face. But was a Hard decision,” quipped a third Instagram user.

Other followers seemed to be too distracted by the snaps to read the caption, and simply doled out the compliments.

“Now this is some lockdown eye pleasure pictures,” a fourth fan wrote.

Sophie certainly knows how to keep her 7.7 million followers coming back for more. Her semi-nude content often tests Instagram’s nudity policy, but her fans seems to have no problem with her bare skin. Not too long ago, she gave her fans an eyeful in a tiny green bikini.