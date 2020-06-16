Megan Williams Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In Gray Satin Lingerie

Megan Williams steamed up her Instagram page today with a stunning new photo was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The image hit her feed just moments ago but has already proved to be popular with her thousands of fans.

The photo appeared to have been snapped during a professional photo shoot, which a geotag indicated took place in London. The British beauty was captured posing in front of a blank white sheet hanging from the wall behind her with a huge grin across her face as she put her pearly whites on full show.

Megan looked like a total smokeshow as she worked the camera in a set of gray satin lingerie that did nothing but favors for her curves. The set of undergarments included a balconette bra with thin straps and a tight band that highlighted her slender frame. Its plunging neckline left an ample amount of cleavage on display, which was further enhanced by the number’s underwire-style push-up cups.

The blonde also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque. The number appeared to be of a bikini cut that showcased Megan’s curvy hips and a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. A flattering zigzag stitching was sewn on to its leg openings and waistband, which sat low on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection.

To accessorize her barely there look, Megan added a dainty pendant necklace with a thin chain and two simple gold rings. She left her platinum tresses down in loose waves that cascaded messily over her shoulders and highlighted her natural beauty with a simple application of makeup. The glam look seemed to have included a peach lip gloss and red blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s feed. It has earned over 5,600 likes after its first hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments.

“She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!” one person wrote.

“So pretty,” quipped another fan.

“WOW THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN LONDON,” a third follower remarked.

“Everything is toooo cute in this picture!” added a fourth admirer.

Fans hoping for another glimpse at Megan’s incredible figure did not have to scroll far down her Instagram feed for their wish to be granted. The catwalk queen recently flaunted her flawless physique in a steamy throwback snap that saw her rocking a skimpy black bikini. That post proved to be another major hit, racking up nearly 26,000 likes and 204 comments to date.