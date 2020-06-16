Hilde Osland Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Her ‘Fave’ Gray Lingerie On Instagram

Hilde Osland showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Monday morning. The Norwegian babe shared a photo of herself lounging in what she called her “fave” gray lingerie that hugged her curves closely as she relaxed in her living room. Hilde’s look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Hilde sitting at the end of a gray sectional couch on what looked to be a fluffy white blanket. In the background, a floor lamp and a framed photo on the white wall could be seen. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over Hilde and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy lingerie from Lounge Underwear.

Hilde’s look featured a triangle-shaped bralette made of a thin fabric that hugged her busty chest closely. The top had a plunging neckline that did little to contain Hilde’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the sides dipped low, so a fair amount of sideboob was on display.

Hilde’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the lingerie remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and emphasized her curvy shape. The waistband featured “LOUNGE” in white text and hugged her body closely.

Hilde accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace and small hoop earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be pink blush, dark eyeliner, bright highlighter, and a peachy lipstick. Hilde wore her long, blond locks tied up in a messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Hilde posed on her knees as she leaned to on side slightly, which accentuated her hourglass figure. She popped her chest out and rested one hand under her chin, flashing a gentle smile at the camera.

Hilde’s post was liked more than 58,000 times and received nearly 1,000 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for the babe in the comments section.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Love it!! You always look so beautiful,” another user added.

“Absolutely stunning as usual,” a third fan wrote.

Hilde always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she went for a street casual look in a crop top and Daisy Dukes, which her followers loved.