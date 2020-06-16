Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Juggles A Soccer Ball In A Low-Cut Top For Latest Post

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showcased her athletic figure while putting her insane soccer skills on display for her latest update. She uploaded a video where she juggled a ball while sporting a tight top and short shorts in front of a crowd of people.

Benetti is a renowned soccer star who has been nicknamed “The Muse of the Freestylers,” and she showed off her talent in this clip. She was filmed outdoors on steps wearing a bright red low-cut top that hugged onto her assets, a pair of short jean shorts and a blue plaid shirt that was tied around her waist. The model had her long black hair in a ponytail for the footage.

At the beginning of the clip, the Brazilian was shot from the side as she juggled the ball with her feet while kicking her legs over the top of it. The camera angle changed to shoot her from the front, and fans were treated to a glimpse of her ample assets as she balanced the ball while jumping to switch legs.

The setting changed for the second part of the video, and the 29-year-old was now on the street as a crowd of people looked on. She juggled the ball with her right foot while kicking her leg over the top, and then switched legs. At one point an ambitious spectator decided to try and steal the ball from Benetti. The soccer pro quickly yanked the ball back as the man’s momentum sent him flying past her.

In the next portion of the clip, Benetti flipped the ball up and caught it on her back. She let it roll down to her legs and did a handstand as she caught the ball with her calf. The video showed her pulling off several more impressive tricks, as she balanced the ball on her head and laid down on the ground. As per Google Translate, Benetti mentioned in her caption that this was older footage. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native joked about embarrassing the viewer who stepped in and tried to take the ball.

The model uploaded the video for her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Monday, and more than 5,800 found their way to the “like” button. Benetti’s replies were littered with hand-clap and heart emoji. She received compliments on her physique and freestyling ability in both Portuguese and English.

“Gorgeous lady right there,” one fan wrote.

“Slow motion,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Benetti shared a video of her juggling a soccer ball in various revealing outfits. That post garnered over 38,000 likes.