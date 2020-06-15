Lance Bass Cuts Ties With Jax Taylor Amid ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Racism Scandal: ‘I Do Not See Bravo Keeping Him’

The singer partnered with the controversial Bravo star for the recently launched Just Add X mixers company.

Lance Bass is ending his business relationship with Jax Taylor.

The Vanderpump Rules star is under fire amid a racism scandal on the Bravo reality show that resulted in the sudden firing of four cast members last week due to their past racist actions. Now, Taylor is stepping away from the alcohol mixers company he launched with the ‘N Sync singer as his own past comments come back to haunt him.

On Bass’ The Daily Popcast With Lance Bass, the podcast’s “Reality Roundup” focused on the Vanderpump Rules scandal and Taylor’s past controversial comments about race and sexuality that could have him on Bravo’s chopping block next.

During the discussion, Bass and his co-hosts called Taylor, 40, “ignorant” less than one year after the singer officiated the Vanderpump Rules star’s wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

“He doesn’t get it. He doesn’t care,” Bass said of Taylor’s controversial behavior. “I do not see Bravo keeping him. This will keep getting bigger and bigger.”

Bass went on to say that the ongoing scandal will likely cost Taylor “everything,” including his business partnership in Bass’ premium mixers company, Just Add X. The duo announced their alcoholic mixer company earlier this year and it launched in May.

“It’s gonna cost him everything and he’s stepping down from Just Add X, which you know, we have to,” Bass said of Taylor. “We can’t be involved and associated with any of this going down. We have to do the right thing.”

Amid the shakeup, the Just Add X Instagram page is also now marked as private. It is unclear when the change to the account was made.

In May, Bass and Just Add X CEO James Kirtley spoke about Just Add X mixers and how the flavors were named after Taylor’s multiple personas on Vanderpump Rules. Kirtley revealed he came up with the idea for the at-home bartending product after seeing his friend Taylor at work as a bartender on Vanderpump Rules. He also spoke of how much Taylor had changed over the past few years.

“I’ve been friends with him for 15 years, and I introduced him to Lance,” Kirtley told People. “This idea popped into my head, and Jax has completely changed his life around since then. He’s gotten married. He’s got a lot more going on now. It was perfect timing to make this happen.”

While Taylor is still employed on Vanderpump Rules, many think it’s only a matter of time before he’s fired from the reality show he has starred on since 2013. In the past, Taylor made headlines for talking negatively about co-star Ariana Madix’s bisexuality, and he falsely accused former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers, the only black cast member ever on the show, of committing crimes and going AWOL from the military.