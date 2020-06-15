Genesis Lopez Gets Soaking Wet In A Yellow Thong Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Genesis Lopez went super-sexy for her most recent Instagram update on Monday morning. The stunning model flaunted her hourglass curves while hanging by the pool.

In the racy pics, Genesis looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a bright yellow thong string bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her ample bust while exposing her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms showcased her tiny waist and curvy hips, as well as her round booty. Genesis’ long, lean legs, flat tummy, and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap.

In the first photo, Genesis stood in a swimming pool as she dripped water off of her glistening skin. She had her hip pushed to the side, and one hand over her head. The other arm stretched out to snap the selfie.

In the second shot, she posed with her backside towards the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the snaps, a cloudy blue sky and palm trees were visible. A pink pool raft could also be seen.

Genesis wore her dark hair pushed back behind her head. She styled the long, damp locks in loose strands that fell down her back and fell over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She appeared to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers went wild for the snap. The post garnered more than 75,000 likes within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave nearly 900 messages.

“You are a queen,” one follower stated.

“Now this takes away the Monday morning blues,” another wrote.

“Wowwwww You are a piece of sweet,” a third social media user gushed.

“Absolute goals,” a fourth comment read.

The model seems to enjoy flaunting her fit figure in skimpy little outfits. She’s often seen sporting tiny lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently delighted her followers when she rocked a sheer black lingerie set. To date, that photo has racked up more than 120,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.