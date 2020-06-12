Nicki Minaj Wears Pasties And Booty Shorts On Instagram To Celebrate Her New Single, ‘Trollz’

Nicki Minaj celebrated a major win for her new single, “Trollz,” by sharing a tantalizing snapshot on Instagram.

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper released a jaw-dropping photo on Friday. In the post, Minaj showed off her insane curves as she sat on a clear chair. Her legs were crossed in the photo as she flaunted her half-naked body. Fans could immediately see that Minaj wanted to make a bold statement with her ensemble. She wore multiple star-shaped pasties on her breasts to cover up her nipples. The pasties were an array of blue, silver, green, and pink colors. To further draw attention to the front half of her body, Minaj also had a gold necklace with a large stone at the center of her chest. Although many fans first spotted her almost bare chest, Minaj added a silver, puffer coat to the look.

Minaj didn’t stop turning up the heat with her top. Mrs. Petty also wore sequined booty shorts for the shoot. The shorts were high-waisted and fit like underwear on her body. She then added hot pink, furry slide sandals to the look amid the beginning of summer. Her sandals had a black logo on them. Minaj’s white toenails and a silver bracelet on one of her ankles were also visible.

For the photo, Minaj wanted to go with a colorful, playful theme. The rapper, who’s known for changing up her hair on multiple occasions, rocked a rainbow look for her recent post. Her hair was styled in two, long pigtails at the center of her head. As the tresses trickled down, fans could see strands of pink, green, and blond on Minaj’s head. She also added bright colored hair accessories to each ponytail.

The bright look was also highlighted in Minaj’s makeup. While she gazed at the camera, Minaj appeared to be wearing a hot pink lip gloss. She then seemingly added black eyeliner to her top lid and gold highlighter on her cheeks. Minaj finished off the look with a pair of large, gold earrings as well.

In her caption, Minaj shared with her 116 million followers that “Trollz” reached the No. 1 slot in 46 countries in the hours since it was released on Friday. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the song features Tekashi 6ix9ine. A portion proceeds from the song are set to go directly to The Bail Project Inc., which supports impoverished people who need assistance with bail. Although the song was for a good cause, Minaj was criticized for deciding to work with 6ix9ine due to his criminal past, per BET.

While some of Minaj’s supporters were upset by the creative decision, they still applauded her look. She received more than 1 million likes on her post and over 30,000 comments.

