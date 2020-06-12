Nicki Minaj Claps Back At Usher In New Song After He Said She’s A ‘Product’ Of Lil Kim

Nicki Minaj used her latest single with Tekashi 6ix9ine to express how she felt about Usher calling her out.

After using her social media influence to discuss the recent death of George Floyd, Minaj shared on Friday that she and 6ix9ine’s latest collaboration, “Trollz,” is available for streaming and to purchase. According to Hollywood Life, fans instantly noticed that Usher’s name was a reference throughout the song. Not only did Minaj say the singer’s name, but she also seemingly referred to one of the scandals that transpired in his career.

“Somebody usher this n***a into a clinic,” Minaj said in the track.

Following her verb usage, 6ix9ine all but confirmed the lyric was about Usher. While he didn’t say the song had anything to do with the “Burn” singer, he did say on Instagram that he wanted Usher to respond to the song in a swift manner.

As many Usher fans will know, the chart-topper was accused of exposing multiple partners from his past to genital herpes back in 2017. According to USA Today, he was hit with a lawsuit by Quantasia Sharpton, an unnamed man, and an unnamed woman. All parties claimed to be sexual partners of Usher’s and said they were exposed to the sexually-transmitted disease following their experiences with him. During the lawsuit, Usher vehemently denied any involvement with Sharpton or having an STD. The case was eventually dismissed in September 2019.

The subtle shade on Minaj’s end comes one month after Usher accused her of benefiting from rapper Lil Kim’s past fame. When Minaj came onto the music scene in the 2000s, the rapper was almost instantly compared to Lil Kim. Although Minaj was initially a fan of Kim, things eventually turned south and the two are currently at odds with one another. Their feud was reignited when Usher was asked by Swizz Beatz who he thought should participate in his popular Verzuz battles that have been taking place on Instagram live. The idea of Kim and Minaj going against one another came up, and Usher said the competition wouldn’t be fair to Minaj.

“Nah, Nicki is a product of Kim,” Usher replied when asked about the possible battle.

While Usher’s comments upset Minaj’s bevy of fans, several social media users defended him and said that many artists have been inspired by those who came before them. Usher has also worked with both Minaj and Kim in the past. He and Minaj collaborated on “Lil Freak” back in 2010, which was one of Minaj’s biggest songs in the early stages of her career.