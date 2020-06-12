Hanna Oberg Knocks Out Glute-Focused Workout In Ombre Leggings And Matching Leggings

Hanna Oberg added a new glute-focused workout demonstration to her Instagram page on Thursday

Dressed in an ombre gray and pink crop top and matching leggings, Hanna started the workout with a combination of stiff-leg deadlifts and sumo squats. For this exercise, Hanna started with a wide-legged stance as she held a small barbell in front of her. Then she leaned her torso forward and lowered the weight as she did so. After that, she bent both knees for the sumo squat.

Hannah tackled a set of backward pulse lunges next. She placed the barbell beneath her front thigh and then stepped one foot backward before she bent both knees. As she stood back up, she stepped the back foot forward and then shifted it backward before she bent both knees once more.

In the third video of the series, Hanna performed a set of B-stance glute bridges. She lay on her back for this one and placed the barbell on her pelvis. She kept one foot planted on the ground and kept the other foot’s toes raised. Then she raised her hips and paused for a couple of seconds at the top of the exercise before she lowered them to the ground.

Next, she ended the series with a set of frog pumps. She lay chest-down on a bench for this one and placed the barbell in the crook of both knees. After that, she slowly lifted her knees and lowered them.

The post has racked up more than 27,000 likes, as of this writing, and over 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Hannah got compliments from fellow Instagram fitness influencers like Tessa Barresi, Robin Gallant, and Chanel Coco Brown.

But other not as famous Instagram users commented as well. More than one person expressed envy at the fact that Hanna was able to exercise in a gym.

“So jealous! Can’t wait for our gyms to open SAFELY of course so I can slam my new 8-week summer workout with you!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg I can’t wait to try this when the gyms open back up,” another added.

“So jealous – dying to get back in the gym soon,” a third commenter wrote. Thank you for this beaut workout gorg!”

But there were some who reacted to the workout Hanna demonstrated in their comments.

“I like that frog pump,” a fourth Instagram user commented. “I tried with a dumbbell from another video where you made it look easy! It was a no can do for this mama. I’ll try this one next time.”