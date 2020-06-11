Alexa Collins Goes Busty In A Plunging Wrap-Around Crop Top

The Florida cutie showed off her braless cleavage in a skintight outfit from Missy Empire.

Alexa Collins was a vision in today’s Instagram share, flaunting her busty figure in a plunging, wrap-around crop top that exposed her ample cleavage. The Florida hottie didn’t shy away from displaying her voluptuous assets, going braless for a sun-kissed shot that literally shone the spotlight on her perky bust. Posing in what looked like the doorway to her balcony, the sizzling blonde basked in the golden rays, letting sunshine illuminate her generous décolletage and pretty face. She cocked a hip to the side and placed one hand on her rear end, leaning her elbow on the door frame as she faced the camera with longing eyes.

“What a great pic to wake up to. Absolutely beautiful,” one fan gushed in the comments section, leaving a string of flattering emoji for the Miami-based model.

The sultry blonde showed off more than her buxom curves in the revealing top, which also showcased her trim midriff. The long-sleeved number cut off at the chest line, continuing with a dramatically elongated string that wrapped around her midsection a number of times. The look offered a great view of her abs, accentuating her tiny waist and perfect hourglass frame.

The top was a vibrant chartreuse green color that highlighted her glowing tan. Alexa called attention to the eye-popping shade in the caption, penning a flirty message followed by a green heart.

“You are a Stunning Beauty and you do POP you definitely catch a mans [sic] Attention!!!!!!!” one Instagrammer eagerly replied to her caption.

“This color looks amazing on you,” read another message, trailed by a string of green hearts and other flattering emoji.

Alexa coupled the bold top with white-wash blue jeans, which were a low-rise style that further emphasized her toned physique. A pair of vertical stripes ran along the leg of the pants, drawing the eye towards her hips and thighs. The half-body shot only captured a glimpse of her chiseled pins. However, fans could notice that the model was standing with her legs parted, oozing a sexy air of nonchalance as she gazed into the lens.

The blond beauty completed her look with a chic glam, rocking long lashes and a glossy pink shade on her lips. She pulled up her golden tresses into a messy updo, leaving a few rebel tendrils to frame her face. A pair of gold pendant chains sparkled around her neck, luring the gaze towards her bared cleavage.

The outfit was from popular online retailer, Missy Empire, one of the brands with which Alexa frequently collaborates. The model tagged the label in her caption for the benefit of anyone who wished to emulate the look.

Followers appeared to be loving the spicy ensemble, clicking the like button on her photo 7,060 times in the first hour of posting. Compliments flooded the comments section, as the update racked up 126 messages in the same time frame.

“I would probably crash my car if I seen [sic] her,” wrote one person, adding a hundred-points emoji. “Wow hottie,” continued the message.

The snapshot also treated fans to a small view of her apartment. The dim-lit background offered a peek at her kitchen and living room area — a familiar sight for those who regularly follow Alexa on Instagram. Her dog was also featured in the shot, and could be seen chilling on a cushioned seat at her back.