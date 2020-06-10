Michelle Lewin Sizzles In A Trio Of Bathing Suits, Teases She Can’t Choose Just One

Venezuelan beauty Michelle Lewin took to Instagram on Tuesday to showcase both her insanely fit physique as well as a selection of bathing suits from her line of swimwear. It seems that she had a hard time picking a favorite, so she asked her followers for some help.

In her caption, Lewin noted that each of the bathing suits she wore was new and a part of her one0one line. The post contained a short video showing the fitness trainer and model showing the suits off in different colors while seemingly standing in a dressing area of her home in Miami, Florida.

Lewin wore her hair in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a brown palette of eyeshadow colors with a fairly light touch of mascara. She also appeared to have a muted pink color on her lips. She smiled and laughed as she teasingly shifted from suit to suit.

The video started out with Lewin in a royal-blue suit. It wasn’t particularly revealing in the front, but it did contain some sheer panels and detailing to add some interest.

However, once the fitness professional turned and showed the suit from the back, viewers discovered that the piece did provide a sizzling-hot view. Lewin’s back was entirely exposed and the suit was cut so as to allow the 34-year-old to flaunt her pert booty.

A few seconds later, Lewin magically switched to a red bathing suit. This one had a gold zipper down the front, and the scoop neck allowed her to show off a bit of her cleavage. She also showcased her phenomenal figure in a black suit in the video. That suit also had a gold zipper down the front and provided minimal coverage in the back.

In less than 20 hours, Lewin’s video has already been viewed more than 2 million times. There were also nearly 4,500 comments to the clip that contained plenty of praise for the Venezuelan star’s physique.

“You would look good in a potato sack LOL but I like the blue one the best,” detailed one follower.

“All of them,” wrote a fan who seemingly couldn’t pick just one suit.

“I wanna like this 10000 times,” praised another follower.

“You look amazing,” a fourth fan declared.

Lewin flaunted her overall physique in this latest post. In another recent Instagram post, she focused on what she has achieved by putting in a lot of hard work at the gym, specifically into lower-body workouts. No matter what she wears or what angle she shows off, the fitness pro looks fantastic and generates a lot of love from her millions of fans.