Tori Spelling Fans Stunned At New Pictures Of Her Daughter Stella

Tori Spelling fans are stunned at how quickly her daughter Stella has grown up. The television star shared a sequence of 10 images to Instagram of the preteen for her 12th birthday. In the caption, Tori explained all the reasons she loved her oldest daughter, and she told fans some family secrets about the girl in a sweet and touching caption that celebrated her.
Stella is one of five children that Tori and husband Dean McDermott share. The others are older brother Liam and younger siblings Hattie, Finn, and Beau. The lovely young girl has a sweet mixture of the best features from both her parents. While she appeared to resemble Tori more in her early childhood, Stella now looks more like her father.
This beautiful magical fashionista DIY’er and baker extraordinaire is 12 years old today… – I blinked and she grew up. She is perhaps the wisest human I know. She feels, she creates, she listens, and she understands. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m her mom and not my best friend. But, ultimately she IS. We hug, kiss, and hold hands daily and I look forward to doing that forever with her. She taught me how to be a mom to a daughter. She, in many ways is my teacher. She is my fashion muse or am I hers? Either way it’s a beautiful creative and special relationship. She is a second mom to her baby brother Beau and is completely selfless with her time and taking care of him. She is a triple threat! A baker, A chef, and a DIY Diva. I love you Buggy for your giant heart and soul. Your creativity is inspirational and aspirational. Your love and belief in empowering other girls is amazing! I love you! So proud of you. Today, and everyday I celebrate you and the amazing magical human you are. You ROCK #girlboss xoxo @stelladmcdermott ( follow her and send her bday shout outs!!) I can’t complete this post without acknowledging that Stella shares a birthday with her beautiful and kind and funny and amazing cousin Sage! We love you! Wish we could all celebrate together. @randyspelling
In the first image, Stella was seen smiling for the camera. Her light brown hair had two blond highlights in the front and appeared to have even more midway down her tresses. Stella sported some bright pink eyeshadow in the image which added a fun fashion touch. Her makeup, including pink lip gloss, was age-appropriate. Stella coordinated her makeup application with her tank top, which was also the same bright pink.
In a second snap, Stella looked away from the camera and showed off a trendy outfit of frayed shorts and a striped shirt, with what looked like two pompoms in her hair as a style accent. In the third pic, the preteen wore a multicolored, oversized sweater. A close-up shot of Stella was next, where her lovely features were evident. Tori included another image of her daughter where she sported oversized pink pompom earmuffs on the sides of what appeared to be a winter hat.
In another image, Stella was seen with her mother and chef Gordon Ramsay. This was likely a watershed moment for the young girl, who, according to her mother’s caption, loves to cook and bake. Tori also shared that Stella is the “wisest human I know.”
Fans of the former Beverly Hills 90201 star could not believe how Stella had grown up right before their eyes. They shared their birthday wishes for the young girl in the comments section of the share.
“Happy Birthday beautiful Stella!!! You are as kind as you are gorgeous and smart,” remarked one follower.
“Happy Birthday to a beautiful and talented young lady!” said a second Instagram user.
“Precious tribute to a beautiful daughter,” stated a third fan.
“Omg Tori, your daughter is beautiful just like her momma. Happy Birthday Stella, have a fabulous day!” remarked a fourth admirer.