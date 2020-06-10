Lisa Rinna Shares A Pregnant Throwback Snap In Honor Of Her Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Birthday

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna surprised her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a sweet throwback snap in honor of her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin’s birthday.

In the picture, Lisa stood indoors with a few decor elements visible in the background, including a framed picture on the wall and a large potted plant with lush leaves. She rocked a figure-hugging floral-print dress that featured a simple silhouette and spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Lisa had her body turned to the side so that the camera could capture her baby bump. The tight fit of the dress meant that the fabric clung to her bump, showing it off. The photo was cropped just below her hips, so that the focus remained on her stomach.

The photo had a filter on it that made it difficult to tell what the colors in the shot were, but Lisa appeared to have darker hair cut in a shaggy style. Bangs obscured part of her forehead, and the textured look just brushed her collar bones.

Lisa had her eyes closed in the picture and a big smile graced her face. She rested one hand on the top of her bump and appeared to be enjoying a quiet moment in the sweet picture.

The reality television star didn’t include any context in the picture beyond stating her daughter Delilah’s birthday in the caption of the post and tagging her daughter’s Instagram account.

Lisa’s followers absolutely loved the sweet throwback shot in honor of the special occasion, and the post received over 63,000 likes within 13 hours. Many of Lisa’s fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post racked up 539 comments within the same time span.

Delilah herself was one of the individuals who commented on the post, and she left a sweet remark for her mother.

“Thank you for bringing me into this world I love you,” Delilah wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Always smiling,” another fan added, loving the joyful look on Lisa’s face.

“Perfection then, perfection now!! You are my spirit animal!!!!!!” another follower commented.

“This is such a beautiful photo!! You look sooo happy!” a fourth fan remarked, loving the shot.

Lisa has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of short videos clips on her Instagram page in which she shows off her dance moves and personality. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a black spaghetti strap tank top, leggings and baseball cap as she got her groove on to Jennifer Lopez’s song “Let’s Get Loud.”