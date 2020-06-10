Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Bandeau Bikini

It might be autumn in Australia, but that is not keeping Tarsha Whitmore from spending time outside in revealing bathing suits. The brunette model took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her fit physique in a tiny bikini while she posed near the ocean.

The geotag on Tarsha’s update indicated that she was at the Gold Coast in Australia. It appeared to be a gorgeous day as the sky was clear. Tarsha posed on the railing of a wooden deck as the waves lapped against the shore behind her.

The influener’s bikini was made from a white fabric that made her bronze skin pop. The top was a bandeau-style that knotted in the center, which called attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with thin strings puled high on her hips. She completed her beach day look with a pair of white trainers.

Tarsha was sitting on the railing in the first picture. The angle of the snap captured her from a slight side angle. She leaned back on one hand and gave the camera sultry look. She propped one foot on the rail while she raised her other leg, showing off the sexy curve of her hip. Her pose also accentuated her flat abs and ample chest.

In the second image, Tarsha faced the camera while she sat on the railing. She held one hand up to the side of her face as she looked at something off to the side. The pose gave her followers a nice look at the front of the swimsuit, as well as the front of her curvaceous figure.

The model’s highlighted tresses cascaded down her back in loose waves. Her makeup application appeared to include thick lashes, eye shadow, and contoured cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade of lipstick.

In the caption, Tarsha mentioned the nice weather in Australia. She also tagged Oh Polly swimwear for her bikini.

Fellow Instagram influencer Allie Auton was among those who took a moment to give the pose some love.

“even better when you’re there,” she wrote.

“how do u always look perfect,” a second admirer wrote.

“You are GORGEOUS,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

From sexy dresses to flirty shorts, Tarsha knows how to rock just about any look. Not too long ago, the model wowed her fans when she shared a snap that featured her wearing a set of blue lace lingerie while sporting a blond wig.