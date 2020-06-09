Jojo Babie Rocks Skimpy Red Thong Underwear For A Scandalous Instagram Selfie

American model Jojo Babie tantalized her 10.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling selfie taken in what appeared to be her home. Jojo stood in the middle of a small room with brown carpeting. A stairmaster was positioned in the corner of the room and a large window with blinds and dark curtains filled the space with natural light.

Jojo angled her body slightly away from the camera so that her ample rear was on full display. The bombshell rocked a pair of skimpy red thong underwear that left little to the imagination. The underwear consisted of little more than two thin red straps that stretched over her hips and down her rear, leaving every inch of her curvaceous posterior on display.

She paired the thong with a simple white crop top that appeared to have some sort of graphic or text on it, although the text wasn’t clear based on the angle of the shot. She finished off the ensemble with black socks that came to just below her knee.

Jojo’s long blond locks were styled in a deep side part and tumbled down her back and chest in an effortless look. She held her cell phone with one hand, and it blocked part of her face. However, her seductive eyes were still visible in the shot as she captured the selfie.

A shaker cup and a container of BCAAs were visible on the steps of her stairmaster, and she followed up her sexy selfie with a close-up of the products. She discussed them in the caption of the post, although her curvaceous physique remained the focal point of the shot.

Jojo’s fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot selfie, and the post racked up over 98,800 likes within 10 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas. The post also received 2,246 comments from Jojo’s followers within the same time span.

“You look amazing,” one follower commented.

“Superb,” another fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third fan added.

“That’s the best thing to see on a Monday, just WOW,” another follower commented, captivated by Jojo’s curvaceous physique.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jojo shared another sizzling snap with her followers. She posed poolside in a skimpy white cut-out bikini that highlighted her hourglass figure while also showing off a serious amount of underboob. The barely-there swimsuit highlighted her buxom body, and she posed with her long blond locks cascading down her chest and a full glam beauty look to complete the shot.