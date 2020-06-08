Ashley Resch Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Gray Bikini For Hot New Photo

Ashley Resch showed off her hourglass figure to her 913,000 Instagram fans on Monday, June 8, with her most recent post. The Canadian stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini.

The picture, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram account, featured Resch striking a seductive pose while on a beach. She stood next to a large rock formation with the ocean prominently in the background. She faced the photographer with her left leg propped forward and both arms by her neck. She glanced at the camera with focused eyes, allowing her lips to hang slightly open. The picture was taken by Nando Pro in Malibu, California, according to the tags.

Resch rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a light gray shade. It included a top with a delicately twisted front. It was made of a thin fabric that clung to her chest, outlining what appeared to be nipple piercings. She also wore one of the triangles dangerously low.

On her lower body, Resch wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that featured a U-shaped waistband. She wore the bands pulled way high on her sides, exposing her strong hips and enhancing her itty-bitty waist. The low front allowed her to show off her lower stomach. Her bikini was from Boutine, a Los Angeles-based swimsuit line, per another tag.

Over her top, Resch had on a cropped navy blue cardigan with beige and maroon details along the sleeves. She wore her blond hair parted on the side and styled in large waves that fell onto her shoulders.

In the caption, Resch indicated that this shot was a throwback, as she expressed her desire to be taken back to this moment. The post proved to be a quick success with her fans. In just two hours, it attracted more than 14,500 likes and upward of 200 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to her picture, complimenting her on her beauty and style.

“Dude I LOVE this,” one of her fans raved.

“I am so into all of these throwbacks of you,” replied another one.

“Wooooow beautiful irresistible woman,” a third user chimed in.

“Mmmmmm mmm mmm good Lord,” a fourth fan added.

Resch often stuns her followers with her sultry photos. Last week, she posted another snapshot in which she was seen reclining on the lush green grass in front of an outdoor mirror as she took the selfie, as The Inquisitr previously noted. She wore an interesting white tank top that featured red writing and an image of what appeared to be a Chinese building. The top was ripped down the front, which was held in place by safety pins.