‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Wows In Plunging Pink Sports Bra To Workout With Kelly Ripa

Long-time Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba wowed her fans on Instagram over the weekend as she got a virtual Instagram live workout session in with Kelly Ripa and personal trainer Isaac Calpito. The stunning 52-year-old The Talk co-host proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she ditched the makeup and slipped into a plunging pink sports bra for her sweat session.
Carrie Ann gave fans a look at their workout on her Instagram account as she shared a batch of different photos on June 7.
The first captured her down on all fours while outside. Carrie Ann rested on her bent knees and her left hand as she leaned in toward the camera. She snapped the photo with her right hand as she showed off her stunning blemish-free skin, seemingly without a stitch of makeup.
The dancer and TV personality had her dark hair tied up into a ponytail and showed off all her hard work in a plunging pink sports bra, which appeared to feature a crossover design in the center of her chest. She rocked it with a pair of skintight black leggings.
What an amazing way to start the day! Swipe through the photos for a sense of how much fun and what a great work out we just had @isaacboots @kellyripa @tizzielisch @nokidhungry #socialconsciousness and a #tight???? Thank you so much for all you are doing!!! #grateful on so many levels! Follow @isaacboots for all my dancer friends out there.. you will love his work outs! They are amazing! And thank you Kelly and @instasuelos for the disco lights! They raised over 60k$$$$ in an hour! And Happy Birthday @tizzielisch ????????????????????❤️????????????????????❤️????????✨???????????? #sundayvibes #workout #virtualworkout #fun #beautifulhearts
The second snap in the upload was a screenshot of the socially distanced workout session. It showed Kelly and Isaac in matching patterned black and pink leggings as they were joined by fans from across the globe who left comments on the livestream.
Carrie Ann’s batch of snaps also included a better look at her toned body in her workout gear while she appeared to take part in the exercise session at home in her garden.
One photo showed the star — who recently apologized to the first Dancing With The Stars’ winner as the show celebrated its 15th anniversary — flashing a big smile for the camera while she did a one-arm plank. In another, her dog got in on the action as they shared a kiss.
The final photo featured her in another plank position with the camera in front of her. That time, she bent her knee inward across her body as she showed off her black sneakers.
The virtual group workout was to raise funds for the charity No Kid Hungry, which aims to end child hunger in America. Carrie Ann confirmed in the caption that over $60,000 had been raised during the hour-long session.
She called the workout “an amazing way” to start off her day as she joked that she wanted to keep a tight booty. She also added a number of different hashtags, including #sundayvibes, #workout, #virtualworkout, and #fun.
Carrie Ann’s set of workout photos has received thousands of likes and more than 115 comments in the first 20 hours since she shared the upload with fans.