Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Selfie In White Crop Top And Tight Leggings

Lindsay Lohan shared a rare selfie with her 8.5 million Instagram followers. She showed off her body in a white crop top and tight leggings in a new image. The actress’s fans expressed their joy at a good look at the beloved entertainer, who hasn’t posted a new photo of herself since May 14. In its caption, Lindsay shared the healthy way she began her day.

Lindsay looked fabulous in the pic. Her body appeared to be fit and toned. She showed off her form in a white tank top which was cropped to lie just underneath her breasts. The top featured wide straps that fit snugly and rested between her collarbone and shoulders. A scoop neck allowed for her freckled chest to be exposed. The rounded neckline fell just to where her breasts began. The seamless top provided support for the actress and could be worn for either workout time or underneath a long-sleeved shirt in place of an undergarment for a more relaxed look.

On her right wrist were two delicate bracelets. Her left hand held a phone with a bright blue case, which the actress used to take the image.

A pair of white, form-fitting pants appeared painted on Lindsay’s lower body. The waistband of the leggings fell just at the actress’s hips. The pants covered her stomach and fell into one clean line until they ended several inches above her knee. These casual bottoms appeared to provide support during her yoga exercises, which she might have engaged in prior to or just after the image was taken. Lindsay’s legs and feet were bare. Her toes were painted with bright polish.

The actress’s famous red mane was pulled back into a low ponytail. She appeared to have very little makeup on in the share.

The selfie appeared to have been taken in a dressing room at the actress’s home. A mirror hung on the front of a closet. A light-colored tiled floor that featured large squares was seen. The walls were a light color and flooded with natural light from the room’s large windows. Two drawers appeared to be opened and items of clothing were seen in them.

Followers of the former child star were thrilled to see her looking fit and healthy in the share. They posted their feelings in the photo’s accompanying comments section.

“You always look so amazingly beautiful!!!” remarked one follower.

“White is so fresh and brings good energy! Great choice, be safe,” stated a second fan.

“Damn you look so good in all white!!!” said a third Instagram user.

“Missing the times when I used to see you on movies and get inspired by you,” remarked a fourth follower.